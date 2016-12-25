PIC – Let the fun begin!

There was certainly no shortage of Christmas concerts to attend in December as children diligently practiced songs and skits in eager anticipation of the big event. The concert featuring the youngest children included play program students as young as four years-old. Above, students in Charmaine Laughlin’s High Prairie Play Program afternoon class sang and danced the Reindeer Pokey Dec. 15. Left-right are Amelia Kemp, Saydee Noskiye, Bladin Tiffin, Serenity Forseille, Alyssa Deynaka and Gary Dubois. Children at that age are eager to perform and love getting into costumes to enhance the show. Besides, it’s just plain fun!