PIC – Let the building begin!

Whitefish Lake First Nation is providing a place for children to play, thanks to a $125,000 Community Facility Enhancement Program grant from the Alberta government. Lesser Slave Lake MLA Danielle Larivee, centre right, and Government of Alberta Indigenous Relations minister Richard Feehan, centre, left, visited Whitefish Nov. 29 to present the cheque and meet with chief and council. The money will be used to build a new playground. Left-right are Whitefish Councillor Darren Auger, Councillor Beatrice Laboucan, Feehan, Larivee, Chief Robert Grey and Councillor Richard Laboucan.