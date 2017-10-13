PIC – Just the ‘Plains’ facts

Plains Midstream Canada donated $3,000 on Oct. 4 to the High Prairie Health Care Auxiliary. Marvin Dusterhoft, Plains facility supervisor, High Prairie facility, says the donation will go toward the purchase of equipment to improve patient care. The specific equipment purchased will be left up to the hospital staff, whom Dusterhoft says will use it wisely. Diana Oliver, president of the auxiliary, thanks Plains for supporting the community. In the photo, left-right are: Joanne Goulet, unit clerk at the High Prairie Regional Health Complex; Roxanne Stuckless, Alberta Health Services director of Clinical operations, Area 6; Oliver, Dusterhoft; and Olive Sonico, AHS site manager, High Prairie Regional Health Complex.