TD Canada Trust Bank in High Prairie donated $1,000 to the High Prairie and District Food Bank, a tradition the past several years. From left-right are TD Alberta north district vice-president Todd Linnen, food bank co-ordinator Kim Dumont and TD branch manager Jennifer Zatko. “We want to support the food bank,” Zatko says. Similar words were expressed by upper management. “One thing that TD loves to support this time of year is the local food bank,” Linnen says.