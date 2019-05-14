PIC – It’s about making the right decision

Junior high school students in the Lesser Slave Lake and Smoky River regions learned lessons about impacts of drinking and driving during the annual Prevent Alcohol and Risk-Related Trauma in Youth [PARTY] program in High Prairie May 8-9. “The PARTY program aims to reduce death and injury in alcohol, drug and risk-related crashes and incidents,” says Jenny-Leigh Solomon, PARTY program co-ordinator and High Prairie health promotions facilitator for Alberta Health Services. Students attended several workshops and heard from several guest speakers on the impact of poor decisions. In the photo, High Prairie E.W. Pratt High School student Carlie Strebchuk plays the role of a deceased woman in a mock accident where a drunk driver killed her.