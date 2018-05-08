PIC – In ‘tune’ with seniors



Pleasantview Lodge in High Prairie hosted Richard and Deborah Popovich of Innisfail, AB on May 3 for a classic country comedy show. About 50 people watched the one-hour show that featured country and bluegrass music, mainly from the 1940s and 1950s. Richard Popovich showed his ability to use the first names of many people in the audience as part of his many stories and jokes. He also shared stories of life in the past, including an old era of telephones when the party line system was at its prime. In the photo, audience interaction was part of the show. Left-right, are Richard Popovich, lodge resident Anne Olansky, 85, Anne Melnyk, and lodge resident Pauline Kushner, 91.