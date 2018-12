Town of High Prairie Mayor Brian Panasiuk, sitting, symbolically signs a proclamation noting Nov. 26 to Dec. 2 as National Addictions Awareness Week in town. An open house and walk was held around noon Nov. 27. Council later ratified the decision at its Nov. 27 meeting in the evening. Left-right are MITAA executive director Doug Bellerose and Alberta Health Services addictions counsellor Roxine Weaver.