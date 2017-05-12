PIC – Hot off the press May 12, 2017 · by Admin2015 · South Peace News delivered the second edition of the St. Andrew’s Times to the Grade 6 students at the school May 2. During the last two years, students in the Grade 6 classes have participated in the project, which allows students to choose and write the stories. Teacher Maureen Wilson supervises the students. South Peace News provides first-hand instruction. The four-page pullout acts as its own newspaper. Students also decided which stories would go on each page. Above, cartoonist Emma Zallum, left, and co-editor Heidi Porisky admire their product. Share this post Twitter Facebook Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest Email