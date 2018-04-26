PIC – Helping Humboldt Strong



The Promo Store in High Prairie and its customers helped support the Humboldt Broncos hockey team after 16 people perished after the team bus collided with a truck on April 6. Left-right, are store owner Cara Hicks and employees Michelle Olanski and Colbi Pratt. Missing in the photo are Tamia Duchesneau and Michael Roberts. The business donated $2,170 from profits of Humboldt Strong T-shirts through GoFundMe, Hicks says. About 170 T-shirts were made. After one customer called her on April 10, it started more requests. GoFundMe raised $12 million when it closed on April 18.