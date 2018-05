Prairie View Outreach players get into hands games at the High Prairie School Division annual hand games tournament April 27. Left-right, are Monique Roy, Desiree Bissell, Madison Cooper and Constance Cardinal. The host Joussard team won the elementary division for the second year in a row while E.W. Pratt High School captured the junior-senior high category, also for the second successive year. Three teams competed in the elementary division, six in the junior-senior high division.