Children’s author Jacqueline Guest, right, visited the High Prairie Municipal Library April 25. She shared stories with guests on a one-on-one basis and displayed many of her books for sale. With Guest is Konnor Killoran. Guest is a Metis writer who lives in a log cabin in the Rocky Mountain foothills of Alberta. Her award-winning books are unique in that many of the main characters come from different ethnic backgrounds including First Nations, Inuit or Metis.