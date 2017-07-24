PIC – Grant aids youth

On June 23, Lesser Slave Lake MLA Danielle Larivee traveled to Whitefish Lake to present a Community Facility Enhancement Program grant of $51,483 for facility upgrades to their Youth Resource Development Centre. The Youth Centre is in the old school building, and the band is working on a series of upgrades to re-allocate space and provide new finishes and equipment for arts and crafts workshops, fitness and games rooms, as well as space for social gatherings. The centre is already in use, but will no doubt attract more users when it has been fully re-developed. Left-right are Councilor Darren Auger, Chief Robert Grey, MLA Danielle Larivee, Councilor Hughie Tallman and Councilor Beatrice Laboucan.