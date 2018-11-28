PIC – ‘Glad you called!’

High Prairie and District Children’s Resource Council employees Nilda Dube, left, and Peggy McCarthy answer phone lines during the CRC Radio Auction Nov. 18. A steady stream of calls came in all afternoon from people anxious to bid on items. Profits were not disclosed by the CRC. Donations were down from two years ago – the auction did not run in 2017 – but the community was still very generous with donations. About 150 items were up for bids. The CRC met Nov. 26 to decide future plans for the auction.

 

