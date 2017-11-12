PIC – Gazebo receives funding

Banana Belt Recreation Association secretary-treasurer Darla Driscoll, left, receives a $10,000 Community Facility Enhancement Program grant on Nov. 3 from Lesser Slave Lake MLA Danielle Larivee. The grant is provided for landscaping and other improvements around the gazebo at the Banana Belt Hall south of High Prairie. Driscoll says the cement has been poured for the 600 square-foot gazebo and it will be ready by spring of 2018. “It’s really great to see that community organizations like the Banana Belt Recreation Association continue to make life better for area residents,” says Larivee. “I am pleased our government is able to help organizations like this.”