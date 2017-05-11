PIC – Game on! May 10, 2017 · by Admin2015 · The High Prairie St. Andrew’s School Howling Wolves hand games team participated in the High Prairie Traditional Powwow May 3. The team, coached by Jamie Chalifoux, was fresh off winning the Holy Family Catholic Regional Division Hand Games Tournament at Rosary School in Manning April 28. They also won the Movers and Shakers Award. Left-right are some of the team members. Left-right are Kassiandra Hamelin, Gabrielle Dumont, Trinity Sugai and Tayah Cunningham. Share this post Twitter Facebook Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest Email