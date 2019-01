Wilf and Rosemarie Willier, left and centre, were honoured by the High Prairie Native Friendship Centre as 2018 Elders-of-the-Year. Presenting the award is Kelly Chalifoux, the centre’s interim executive director. The Williers were founding members of the centre. The award was announced at the annual Elders Banquet but the Williers were out of town on family matters. The award was presented Dec. 19.