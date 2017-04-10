PIC – Football receives boost

The High Prairie and Area Football Society received a $19,013 Community Facility Enhancement Program grant on March 10 from Lesser Slave Lake MLA Danielle Larivee, centre right. The grant will help the society purchase equipment. The Renegades senior program enters its third season this fall while the junior Outlaws program starts its second year. Larivee recognized the efforts of society volunteers for working to make their community a better place. “I am thankful for the number of volunteers in each community to make our communities a better place,” says Larivee. “Our government is happy to support these individuals.” Left-right are coach Troy Johnston, player Ryan Desjarlais, Larivee, society president Christine Bradley, player Chance Supernault and coach Ryan Green. CFEP is administered by Alberta Culture and Tourism.