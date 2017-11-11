PIC – Family affair

Ukrainian food and culture were on the menu at the annual Ukrainian Baba’s Supper on Nov. 2 at the Edmo Peyre Hall. A variety of popular ethnic dishes were served in the fundraiser for the Ukrainian Cultural Society of High Prairie. A large crowd of people attended the event and enjoyed the delicious meal. In the photo, one family fills their plates. Left-right are servers Lisa Zabolotniuk, Phyllis Dupuis and Jennifer Norgaard. Children, left-right, are Jonah Hesse, 4, Jaylla Hesse, 10, Jemma Hesse, 8, and Jacob Hesse, 6, with parents Jessi and Jonathan Hesse.