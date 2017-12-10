PIC – Essay winners write about Canada

The Town of High Prairie Sesquicentennial Committee presented awards Nov. 30 to winners of a literary contest to celebrate the 150th anniversary of Canada. Essay winners were all Grade 9 students of Prairie River Junior High School in High Prairie. Front left-right, are first place Tanya Bartolome, second Brayley Emter and honourable mention Kura Stout. Back, left-right are sesquicentennial committee members Kirsten Sware, High Prairie Councillor Michael Long and vice-chair and contest co-ordinator Noela Vandermeulen. Missing is third place Daityn Bilyk.