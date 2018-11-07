PIC – End of the road – construction!



One of two major road upgrade projects in High Prairie wrapped up last week. Paving downtown was completed on 52 Avenue between 48 and 49 streets Oct. 31. The street re-opened to traffic on Nov. 1 after it was closed Oct. 1 when work started. Paving on 56 Avenue west of 50 Street by Prairie River Junior High School was scheduled to start Nov. 2, weather permitting. However, snow fell in the area Nov. 2 and more is predicted for this week. Both projects also had upgraded curbs and gutters and sidewalks. Downtown, water and sewer lines for Lawrence Apartments were also upgraded. A low traffic island will also be constructed on 52 Avenue west of the intersection at Highway 749 and extend farther than the previous barriers, Town of High Prairie CAO Brian Martinson says. The town plans to add decorative features to the island next spring, he says. Work on 56 Avenue started around Aug. 27 since the street has been closed. Above, crews complete laying asphalt on 52 Avenue between 48 and 49 streets downtown on Oct. 31.