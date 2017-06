St. Andrew’s School students proved they were not afraid to get their hands dirty while planting flowers June 1. Students at St. Andrew’s School and High Prairie Elementary School helped the High Prairie Community Beautification Association beautify MacIntyre Park by lending many helping hands. In front, left-right, are Tegan Laughlin and Jaylla Hesse. Zach Vink waters the flowers while Franchesca Reyes, in back, watches.