PIC – Donation presented

The High Prairie Royal Purple Elks agreed to donate $2,000 to the High Prairie Community Beautification Association at its meeting March 12. Beautification vice-chair Trish Long, left, receives the donation from Elks Royal Purple treasurer Lorene Rose after the meeting. The money is earmarked for the Dlugosz Dig at MacIntyre Park this spring. Money will be used to rejuvenate the soil and buy flowers. Grade 4 classes at High Prairie Elementary School and St. Andrew’s School have helped plant flowers in the past. To show their appreciation, Beautification will again plant pansies because the Royal Purple Elks were the first organization this year to contribute to the project. The pansy is part of the symbol for the Royal Purple Elks. Money will also be used to plant flowers in the planters at each end of town.