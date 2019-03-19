PIC – Doing their part

The High Prairie Air Cadets held a food drive March 9 for the High Prairie and District Food Bank. Cadets separated into teams of three and went door-to-door asking for donations. The exercise is part of the cadet’s mentorship training and community service. Cadets collected 603 1/2 pounds of food and $45 in cash. The food bank values each pound of food at $2.50 so the total value of donations was $1,553.63. In the photo, food bank co-ordinator Kim Dumont, right, weighs in one of the packages collected by a cadet team. Left-right are Cpl. Amellia Vanderwell, LAC Gabby Dumont and Sgt. Dylan Harris.