PIC – Decisions, decisions



Upper elementary students at St. Andrew’s School are currently writing the third edition of the St. Andrew’s School Times mini-newspaper. South Peace News editor Chris Clegg has attended classes twice the last few weeks in preparation for the four-page edition, expected in early May. Above, left-right, Jessica Whalen, Tristen Stout and Hannah Turcotte run the editorial lineup meeting. Story ideas are on the board between Whalen and Stout. The hands-on experience gives students the “real deal” when it comes to publishing a newspaper. Students decide on the stories and write them with guidance from teachers and South Peace News.