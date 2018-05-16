PIC – Decisions, decisions, decisions!



Grade 6 students at St. Andrew’s School pour over photographs and stories while laying out the St. Andrew’s School Times. Students have written stories and taken photographs the last few weeks for the third edition of the Times, which will be published inside South Peace News on May 23. Teacher Maureen Wilson teaches the class, and invites South Peace News editor Chris Clegg to help teach. The four-page mini-newspaper is produced by students, who choose which stores to write, and where stories are placed. In the photo, left-right, are students Rene Bull, Brody Kit, Franci Simogen and Leighton Halldorson.