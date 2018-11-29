PIC – Dancers entertain



High Prairie schools and the community celebrated Metis Week, Nov. 12-17 with special performances Nov. 14 by the Ivan Flett Memorial Dancers. The group is comprised of three siblings and Flett grandchildren from Winnipeg. The trio performed during the day for students at High Prairie Elementary School, Prairie River Junior High School and at E.W. Pratt High School. The dancers were sponsored by High Prairie School Division’s Indigenous support coaches’ team. They also performed at East Prairie Metis Settlement. Formed in 2010, the trio performs traditional dances of the Red River Jig mixed with modern hip hop which has known to become the Hip Hop Jig. In the photo, dancers dazzled audiences at E.W. Pratt School in High Prairie. Left-right, are Michael Harris, 19, Cieanna Harris, 15, and Jacob Harris, 16.