PIC – Cunningham wins silver medal

A long-time Enilda Mud Bowl participant and High Prairie resident placed second at the Alberta 55-Plus Games in Cold Lake Feb. 28 to March 3. Lloyd Cunningham, middle, placed second in the Men’s 55+ Scratch category with a 235.28 average over seven games. Placing first was Tim Smith, left, of Cold Lake. He averaged 252.71 while Wilf Kuss, right, placed third averaging 198.28. Cunningham had a better average than Smith over six of the seven games, but the sixth game proved to be the difference when Smith rolled 322 to Cunningham’s 175. Cunningham’s best games were 280 and 290, which were second and third best overall. Another Enilda bowler, Robert Lemay, did not medal in the Single Men’s 75+ Scratch category. Normally a very consistent bowler, Lemay rolled three of seven games under 130 which took him out of medal contention.