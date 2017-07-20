PIC – Couple honoured

Ron and Diane Ukrainetz were officially honoured by High Prairie town council July 11 when they were presented with the nameplates bearing their names destined for the High Prairie Citizens Monument. On Oct. 27, 2016, council made the decision to honour the long-time owners of Macleods Hardware, which became Tru Hardware, then ACE Hardware. Ron Rose nominated the couple citing their years of service to the community. Organizations included the High Prairie Elks, High Prairie Minor Hockey and the local fire department. The Ukrainetzs requested no formal ceremony. Left-right are Councillor Brian Panasiuk, Councillor Donna Deynaka, Councillor Michael Long, Diane Ukrainetz, Ron Ukrainetz, and deputy mayor Brian Gilroy.