PIC – Colts romp in Phoenix

Three players from High Prairie were on a team that won the Arizona Hockey Union President’s Day Tournament in Phoenix, AZ Feb. 15-18. Left-right are Jaxen Gauchier, Seth Flett, and Dexter Keay. They play for the Peace River AA Colts. Peace River is the regional area for the AA team including High Prairie. At the start of the hockey season, players must go try out in Peace River to make the team. In Phoenix, Peace River played in the Under 12 AA Washington Division. In the final game which Peace River won 4-3 in overtime, teams played three-on-three. The winning goal was scored when Flett rushed it in and shot wide, scooped up the puck behind the net and passed it in front to Jackson Lee, of Fairview, who scored at the 4:13 to win the game.