Marigold Enterprises hosted an afternoon of Christmas crafts Dec. 10 at its farmer’s market location. Left-right are Isabelle Roy, 8, Marigold events co-ordinator Brogan Severson, and employee Jennifer Ayles. Visitors enjoyed a wide variety of crafts, snacks and beverages. Soup and buns were also for sale. Marigold decided to hold a second craft session Dec. 13 due to the cold weather.