Construction has started on the foundation for the new Northern Lakes College consolidated campus in High Prairie. Pile driving started on May 28 by contractor Clark Builders, project superintendent Patrick Corrigan says. Work on the 208 piles is scheduled to be complete by June 12. Detailed excavation was scheduled to start June 3 and take about one month. Concrete walls are set to be erected in 13 weeks. Above, crews start work on pile driving. Each of the 208 piles is about 11-15 metres deep.