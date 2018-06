Grade 3J student Hayden Douglas gets down and dirty as he learns about inline skating at High Prairie Elementary School June 13. Students learned the skills of inline skating June 11-14. All students from kindergarten to Grade 6 were given the opportunity to learn from Alien Inline. A former student at HPE, Shelby Pratt, was Alien’s instructor. More than $8,000 was pledged in the school’s Spell-a-Thon designated for the lessons.