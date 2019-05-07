PIC – Clarke makes history

Peter Clarke, right, a long-time member of St. Mark’s Anglican Church in High Prairie, recently made history April 28 in Peace River when he was made a Canon of the Cathedral. Clarke’s official name in the cathedral is Canon of Saint John the Apostle. Clarke says a neat feature of the honour is he can [but likely will not] claim a time to preach in the Cathedral. Clarke is the first such Honourary Lay Canon in the diocese since it was formed in 1905. With Clarke in the photo is Fraser Lawton, Bishop of the Diocese of Athabasca [Anglican Church] at the service. From 1993-96 the Rev. Fraser Lawton was parish priest at St. Mark’s in High Prairie. In the photo is part of a stained glass window that was donated by one Sam Harris of High Prairie. To Jeannette Clarke [Peter’s wife], Harris was almost like a grandfather. He used to live near where the Northern Lights are now. Harris used to give Jeannette some money each week if she had not chewed gum that week. The inscription behind reads “In Gratitude and Praise to God – In Memory of Sam Harris of High Prairie. A pioneer, Neighbour and Friend.” Photo is provided courtesy of Craig Melin.