The E.W. Pratt High School curling team won the gold medal at the Alberta Schools’ Athletic Association Provincials in Lethbridge March 2-4. The team placed first in their round-robin pool after winning a tiebreaker, then defeated Red Deer Hunting Hills School 10-1 in the semi-finals. They capped the tournament with a 6-4 win over Cochrane in the final. Rink members, left-right, are coach Lisa Zabolotniuk, lead Zoe Blacha, second Morgan Beamish, third Jessica Smith, and skip Zale Zabolotniuk.