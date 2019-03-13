PIC – Boys rebound to win bronze medal game

The St. Andrew’s Saints boy’s basketball team also traveled to zones at Grimshaw March 1-2 and returned home with well-earned bronze medals. The Saints won their first game against the Fairview High Cobras, but then lost their second game to the Hythe Mustangs, which placed them in the bronze medal final against Valleyview Hillside. The Saints rebounded nicely to win based on a strong fourth quarter to win medals. In the front row, left-right, are Ethan Smith and Clarence Lindo. In the middle row, left-right, are Coby Masson, Chad Strebchuk, Franci Simogan, Leighton Halldorson, Brendan Kasinec, and Tristin Stout. In the back row, left-right, are coach Trevor Ford, Jace Supernault, Seb Vasquez, Caleb Pruden, Keenan Price, Thomas Basarab, and coach Charlene Kasinec.