Sebastian Salon, 2, right, and mother Alicia Salon, get close with a three-legged dog Hat Trick during customer-appreciation day at High Prairie Veterinary Clinic on Aug. 17, with left-right, technicians Breanna Daubert and Skye Kasinec, and veterinarians Dr. Leah Nagel and Dr. Kellie Haggett. Hat Trick is looking for a loving and caring home.