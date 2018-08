A councillor for Big Lakes County has been specially recognized for service to the fire service on Aug. 8. Enilda – Big Meadow Councillor Donald Bissell received a medal and certificate for more than 40 years of fire service in the county and region. Left-right, are Big Lakes County Fire Chief John McDermott, Bissell and Reeve Ken Matthews. Bissell says he has served the Enilda fire district and deputy chief since around 1990. Previously, he served with the Town of High Prairie, he says.