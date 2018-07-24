PIC – Bigger and bigger



The Canadian Taxpayers Federation’s Alberta Debt Clock was in High Prairie July 19 as part of its Alberta tour. CTF Alberta director Colin Craig, right, shows off our province’s mounting $45.6 billion debt. He says Alberta’s debt is already going up by over $1.2 million every hour. He adds as of March 31, 2015, [just before the last election] Alberta’s debt stood at $11.9 billion. As of March 31, 2018 Alberta’s debt was $42.4 billion, and by March 31, 2019 Alberta’s debt is expected to hit $53.3 billion. Alberta’s debt is going up $344 per second or $1,243,498 per hour, and Alberta’s debt is increasing faster than any other province in Canada. Your share of the debt is $10,435.