The revived Northern Lights Encore Choir entertained at J.B. Wood Continuing Care Centre’s volunteer appreciation May 4. Standing in the front row, left-right, are Carolyn Clark, Katie DeCecco, Philippa O’Mahony, and Marilyn Stewart. Standing in the back row, left-right, are Donna Williscroft, Shirley Kuefler, Vince Lenos and Jennifer Cooper. Led by D.J. Hicks, the choir held its last concert in Christmas 2013.