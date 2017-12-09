PIC – Angel for an angel

Helen Grammer, left, receives the Elder-of-the-Year award from High Prairie Native Friendship Centre board chair Vicky Barsalou at the Elder’s Banquet Dec. 2. Grammer was very pleased with the gift, saying she was told an angel was in her future. She also plans to place an angel at her son’s grave. Barsalou says Grammer received the award for her tireless contributions and support for the centre, adding she always supports the fundraisers and events. Grammer also wrote a play for the centre’s dinner theatre and made the costumes.