PIC – An ounce of prevention



Town of High Prairie Councillor Debbie Rose [facing camera] received her flu shot Oct. 22 at the High Prairie Health Complex from LPN Val Nussbaumer. Accompanying Rose was Lesser Slave Lake MLA Danielle Larivee [not shown]. The Alberta government urges all Albertans to get their free flu shots to remain healthy this winter. Public clinics are finished but citizens can attend local drug stores offering the service, or book appointments at AHS. As of Oct. 20, the Alberta government reported more than 100 lab-confirmed cases of influenza in Alberta. More than 313,000 doses of influenza vaccine were administered to Albertans since Oct. 15.