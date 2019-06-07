PIC – All tied up!

Triangle Pioneer Threshermans Association member Roger Kemp ties up two “willing” victims May 29. St. Andrew’s School Grade 4 students Hayes Olanski, left, and Hunter Mohr, found themselves tied up by Kemp with homemade rope. Rope making was one of four stations visited by students. The other stations included washing clothes, log sawing, and a visit to PTA’s house where students watched a cream separator, and observed how antique telephones, typewriters and cash registers worked. The visit gave students a first-hand look at how people lived decades ago.