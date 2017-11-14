PIC – About better living

Seven Grouard Northland School students recently enjoyed a day of celebration and an opportunity to participate in activities about healthy eating, active living and mental well-being. On Oct. 6, over 150 students from around the north attended the Healthy Active School Symposium at Wabasca-Desmarais. It was the first HASS event hosted in a Northland School Division community. Events included: Arctic sports such as one-foot high kick, kneel jump and head pull; a progressive muscle relaxation session with students and staff; instruction on proper nutrition guidelines; managing stress, and more. Students and staff were also asked to identify a priority area around healthy eating, active living and mental well-being for their school community. In the photo, left-right, are Grouard students Danielle Lamouche, Melissa Halcrow, Brianna Lalonde, Aiden Okemow, Madison Sutherland, Kilo Sutherland, and Wyatt Lalonde.