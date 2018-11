Members of the High Prairie Royal Canadian Air Cadet Squadron No. 539 attended the Remembrance Day service in McLennan Nov. 11. Left-right are Capt. Verna Ogg; LAC Danni Goodswimmer; Dave Champion, president of the Royal Canadian Legion in McLennan; and F/Cpl. Colby Zelman. Goodswimmer and Zelman were in McLennan Oct. 27 to conduct their poppy drive with proceeds going to the McLennan Royal Canadian Legion. In return, Champion provided a donation to Squadron No. 539.