Piatrashka, Beauchamp top fishermen

Andrei Piatrashka, left, and Larry Beauchamp, centre, receive their $2,400 prize after placing first from Joussard Community Association president Richard Simard.

Joussard Community Association held its 26th Annual JCA Ice Fishing Tournament March 6 at Joussard on the shores of Lesser Slave Lake. This year, 79 two-person teams [158 anglers] participated with Andrei Pitrashka and Larry Beauchamp winning first place prize money of $2,400. Forty-one teams caught fish at the tournament. Anglers spent 1,106 hours fishing and caught fish measuring 31.9 meters. The numbers of fish caught were: 39 walleye, 18 northern pike, 16 burbot, seven perch and four whitefish.

26th Annual Joussard Ice Fishing Tournament Prize List

Category Winning person/Team

1st Place [$2,400] Andrei Pitrashka & Larry Beauchamp 2nd Place [$1,600] Tyson Billings & Lucas Billings 3rd Place [$800] Lee Cunningham & Dylan Cunningham 4th Place [$400] David Lamarche & Shae Odegaard 5th Place [$200] Kevin Bellerose & Austin Thunder Skunked Team Vince Cunningham & Clayton Cunningham Adult/Child Team Ramsey Zallum & Samuel Zallum Youngest Male Angler Kozia Patenaude [4] Youngest Female Angler Colbe Lamarche [10] Oldest Angler Adam Charchuk [84] Farthest traveled Team Bernadine Mendowegan & Tanner Wesley [Ont.] 1st Measured Fish of Day David Lamarche & Shae Odegaard Hidden Length Danny Delorme & Rhonda Blanchford Longest Walleye [570 mm] Danny Delorme & Rhonda Blanchford Longest Northern Pike [935 mm] Russ Cavanagh & Brad Mason Longest Burbot [690 mm] Adam Charchuk & Helmut Reschke Longest Whitefish [445 mm] Tyson Billings & Lucas Billings Longest Perch [357 mm] Bruce Cunningham & Jerrad Cunningham Longest Fish of Day [935 mm] Russ Cavanagh & Brad Mason 50/50 Draw [$1,400] Vince Cunningham Eskimo Tent Raffle Tammy Kaleta