Petty vandalism angers councillor

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

A High Prairie town councillor is wondering what can be done about continued egging incidents in the town’s east end in early June.



Judy Stenhouse brought forward the matter during senior peace officer Alan Bloom’s report at the June 11 meeting.



Stenhouse received a complaint from a resident that their house was egged at 2:28 a.m. and promised to bring the concern forward.



“The cul de sac [by the tennis courts] seems to be getting hit,” she said, adding several homes were egged.



Specifically, Stenhouse also asked about the curfew bylaw.



Bloom replied patrol schedules were recently altered due to a recent strong of break and enters.



However, patrol schedules are always altered to meet current needs and so criminals don’t get used to specific schedules.



The matter was taken under advisement.