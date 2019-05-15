Pest and weed inspectors named

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Big Lakes County has appointed five weed and pest inspectors.



At its meeting May 8, council named Lacey Goetz, Eva King, Kathy Levesque, Kate Lovsin and Brandon McNabb.



They will conduct weed and pest inspections under the direction of the agricultural fieldman, says a report from Ted Hickey, director of community and protective services.



The agricultural department has hired five seasonal employees to implement the vegetation and pest control programs.



“Employees would conduct infestations and perform limited weed control, assist in the management of provincially-designated weeds and pests within the county,” Hickey says.



Appointing weed inspectors ensures the county meets requirements in the Alberta Weed Control Act and the Alberta Agricultural Pests Act, he says.