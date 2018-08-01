Perfect pitch

Horseshoes enjoying growth in High Prairie

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Horseshoes in High Prairie returns for its second season as the local club gears up for a major provincial tournament on the Labour Day weekend.



The High Prairie Horseshoe Club hosts the second annual Alberta Open on Sept. 1-2 at the Gordon Buchanan Recreation Centre. The tournament is held in partnership with the Alberta Horseshoe Pitchers Association and the High Prairie and District Regional Recreation Board.



“We hope to attract more competitors than we did last year and draw people from B.C. and Saskatchewan,” says president Ray Prevost, who initiated the club in 2017.



Hoping the draw 100, the event last year drew 64, including 35 from the local area.



Cash payouts will be awarded to the top winners. All ages are invited to compete in the singles tournament and register by Aug. 28. The registration fee is $5 for youth and $55 for adults 17 and over.



To register, phone Prevost at [780] 523-0369 or [780] 523-5509.



Weekly play continues at High Prairie RV Park on the east side of town on Tuesday nights at 6:30 p.m.



“We’re getting lots a new and younger members and people coming out,” Prevost says.



“I encourage more people to come out and give it a try; it’s fun.”



Prevost is also pitching two major tournaments recently awarded to High Prairie in 2020.



The 2020 Canadian Horseshoe Championships are set for Aug. 19-22 after the Western Classic from Aug. 14-16.



“It’s great for a small community like High Prairie to host nationals,” Prevost says.



“I hope the community gets behind it and support it and hope to get major sponsors.”



He hopes to get at least 200 competitors for the championship.



Both major events back-to-back will also bring in a lot of people to the local region and support local businesses, Prevost says.