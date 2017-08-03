Penny Carnival returns Aug. 10

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

It’s once again time for children to raid their piggy banks!

The High Prairie Municipal Library is gearing up for its 24th Annual Penny Carnival Aug. 10 from 2-4 p.m.

The carnival is a fun event for families with children 3-12 years of age where they can play several carnival games at a very low price.

“Most of our games range from 1–2 tickets – the cost of the tickets are five cents a ticket,” says carnival organizer Kayla Killoran.

“We have hosted up to 400 participants in previous years and are looking forward to hosting the carnival again this year.”

Some of the games include the Spinning Wheel, Dart Gun Game, Digging for Treasure, Sucker Pull, and Bean Bag toss. Newer games are the Fish Toss, Plinko, and Spray Away.

“We will also have balloons, pop, water and juice for sale. Marigold Enterprises will be there selling their treats to enjoy as well.”

The carnival is a fun event the library hosts for the community each year.

“We could not put this event on without the help from volunteers and the support from our community sponsors,” says Killoran. “We invite you to come enjoy the day with us.

The library is asking for help.

“We are in need of volunteers to help run this event. If you would like to be a part of this event, contact the library at [780] 523-3838.

Children as young at 12 can volunteer,” she says.

The carnival is co-sponsored by the High Prairie Elks and Royal Purple Elks.