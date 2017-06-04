Pegg ready to start new career

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Former local radio broadcaster Victoria Pegg has joined the staff of Big Lakes County as its first communications and projects co-ordinator.

She started the position May 23 and has many years of experience in communications.

“I believe with my communications background, marketing experience and strong connection within the community, it will allow me to be successful in this role,” says Pegg.

“With my communications background, my ability to build relationships, and my knowledge of social media, I knew it would be a great fit.

“I’m really excited for this opportunity.”

Pegg has been a radio announcer for radio stations across Canada. She has also worked in the marketing department at Suncor, which she says has enhanced her skills and experience in communications, media creation, website management and social media.

“My goal is to improve communication within the county,” Pegg says.

“I plan to use my experience and skills to allow council to improve communication with residents.”

She is eager to work as part of a team to build relationships with co-workers, council members, and residents.

“I will also attend council meetings in order to communicate activities in a clear and effective manner,” Pegg says.

Pegg graduated from the University of Western Ontario with a B.A in Sociology and received a Diploma in Radio Broadcasting from Humber College in Toronto.

Pegg currently serves as a director of the High Prairie and Area Chamber of Commerce and a coach with the High Prairie Skating Club.